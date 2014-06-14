Stack’s Bowers Galleries to market the Pogue family collection

Among the coins in the collection owned by the Pogue family is the Class I Muscat-Brand-Childs 1804 Draped Bust silver dollar, believed once owned by the Sultan of Muscat.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will market what it calls "the most valuable collection of federal American coins ever formed": the collection assembled over several decades by the Pogue family of Dallas.

The collection, built under the guidance of Brent Pogue, focuses on copper, silver, and gold coins from the early 1790s to the late 1830s.

Notes a Stack's Bowers representative, "As a look behind the curtain, the cabinet includes two Class I 1804 dollars, including the finest known Imam of Muscat/Childs specimen, the only 1854-S half eagle to come on the market since 1982 when the family acquired this specimen during the Eliasberg sale, and the 1822 half eagle also an Eliasberg rarity and the only one in public hands, to mention just a tiny handful of legendary coins.”

According to Stack's Bowers: "Many of these extraordinary examples are the finest known today. It is anticipated that the collection will be sold over a series of auctions in New York City over the next several years."

A Pogue family representative said: “For over 30 years, under Brent’s guidance, we participated in the most famous ‘name’ auction sales, many of which were presented by Stack’s Bowers Galleries. Our goal was to develop a cabinet without precedent as to quality and value and I believe that we have accomplished that goal. It is only fitting that the legendary Q. David Bowers and the company’s exceptional staff of numismatic professionals — specifically Harvey and Larry Stack, Christine Karstedt, and Greg Roberts — which we have had the pleasure of working with to build our collection, present it to a new generation of enthusiasts who will enjoy these coins as much as we have. Each is quite special, and most are well documented as to their history and pedigree.”

Q. David Bowers, chairman emeritus of the firm, said: “Working with the Pogue family and Brent Pogue on this project is a tremendous honor for me. Sharing the amazing accomplishments of the collectors and the fascinating stories behind the important rarities in definitive reference books and auction catalogs, will be one of the most memorable accomplishments in my career.”

Christine Karstedt, who has worked with the family for many years, will coordinate the educational displays, auction schedules, and marketing for this collection. She stated, “We are now planning the grand suite of events to present the Pogue Collection, the most significant offering of finest known early coins ever formed.”

Coin World will provide additional coverage in the days to come.