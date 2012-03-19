US Coins
Stack's Bowers Galleries sets consignment deadline
- Published: Mar 19, 2012, 8 PM
May 1 is the deadline for consignments to Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 26 to 30 in Baltimore in conjunction with the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo.
An online consignment form with full details and information on obtaining a consignment package can be found at the Stack’s Bowers website at www.stacksbowers.com.
Stack’s Bowers consignment staff members can be reached by telephone toll free 800-458-4646 to answer questions and discuss commission rates.
Stack’s Bowers Galleries can be reached by mail at 1063 McGaw Ave., Irvine, CA 92614; by telephone at 800-458-4646 and 949-253-0916; by fax at 949-253-4091; and by email to info@StacksBowers.com. ¦
