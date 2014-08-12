Stack's Bowers Galleries customer appreciation sale

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will conduct its first 2014 Collector Appreciation Sale online Aug. 22 to 31.

According to the firm, this is the first of many Collector Appreciation Sales planned in 2014. The sale will offer thousands of lots featuring U.S. coins, tokens, medals and paper currency.

Among the benefits to consignors, the firm said it will impose no listing fees, and will offer fast payment turnaround and professionally photographed images of consigned items.

Participants who bid in the sale can also benefit from free shipping on all iAuction 3496 and Collector Appreciation Sale purchases as well as a chance to win a free SS Republic shipwreck bottle with DVD.

“Our latest Collector Appreciation Sale will be held in conjunction with our iAuction 3496 and will offer customers an additional opportunity to purchase even more great coins and currency at competitive prices,” said Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries. “We’ve been fortunate to provide many years of service to our Internet-auction customers and are happy to offer this sale complete with its consignor and buyer benefits as a thank you for their support.”

East Coast residents who wish to consign to this inaugural sale are invited to contact Melissa Karstedt at 603-569-0823 or MKarstedt@StacksBowers.com. West Coast residents who wish to consign can contact Wayne Berkley at 949-253-0916, Ext 262, or WBerkley@StacksBowers.com.