Stack's Bowers will be official auctioneer of National Money Show

Stack's Bowers Galleries will be the official auctioneer of the American Numismatic Association's 2015 National Money Show in Portland, Ore., according to a release from the ANA.



The National Money Show will be held at Portland's Oregon Convention Center from March 5 to 7.

"We look forward to partnering with Stack's Bowers Galleries in making the Portland National Money Show a big success,” ANA executive director Kim Kiick said.

Stack’s Bowers president Brian Kendrella said it was "an honor” to be chosen.



"Our mission is not just to sell coins for the highest possible price but to provide authoritative, historically important catalogs that are graphic works of art and to educate young numismatists and seasoned collectors alike,” Kendrella said. "These objectives are quite similar to those of the ANA and we applaud their efforts."

The consignment deadline for the official auction of the 2015 National Money Show is Jan. 5, 2015. Collectors can contact a consignment specialist by calling 800-458-4646 on the West Coast, 800-566-2580 on the East Coast, or by emailing Stack's Bowers Galleries.

The Portland National Money Show features more than 500 numismatic dealers; the ANA Museum Showcase; the Collector Exhibits area; and a range of educational presentations and seminars.



Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 5 and 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7.