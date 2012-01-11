Stack's Bowers Americana Sale set for Jan. 24 to 26

A 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Wire Edge gold $20 double eagle goes to the auction block Jan. 26 in Stack’s Bowers Galleries Americana Sale, held in New York City.

More than 3,800 lots of Colonial notes, Colonial coins, medals, tokens and U.S. coins will be offered during the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Americana Sale, set for Jan. 24 to 26 in New York City.

Lot viewing will be conducted in two locations. The first round will take place at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Irvine, Calif., office (by appointment only), Jan. 9 to 13. The second round of lot viewing will occur on the second floor of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ New York office, at 110 W. 57th St., New York City, Jan. 19 and 20 and from Jan. 23 to 26. The live auction will take place at this location.

For more information about Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Americana Sale, call the firm at 800-458-4646 or visit the website www.stacksbowers.com.

All lot descriptions and images can be viewed online at the Stack’s Bowers Galleries website. Printed catalogs are available upon request by calling 800-458-4646. Online bidding and pre-auction bids will be accepted on the website, by email to auction@stacksbowers.com, by phone to the same toll-free number and by fax at 949-253-4091.

Some highlights:

Sept. 26, 1778, sheet of Continental Congress currency, uncut double pane sheet of 16 fully issued bills, Lot 5184, About Very Fine condition.

1781 (1782) Libertas Americana silver medal, original, Betts 615 (American Colonial History Illustrated by Contemporary Medals by C. Wyllys Betts), Lot 6042, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Mint State 61.

1905 Theodore Roosevelt inauguration medal, by Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Adolph A. Weinman, Dusterberg OIM 2B74 (The Official Inaugural Medals of the Presidents of the United States by Richard B. Dusterberg), Lot 6070, About Uncirculated.

(1800) Washington funeral medal, gold uniface oval badge, Baker 169 (Medallic Portraits of Washington by William S. Baker), Lot 6218, AU.

1788 Connecticut copper, Mailed Bust Facing Left, Miller 11-G (The State Coinage of Connecticut by Henry Clay Miller), Lot 7440, Professional Coin Grading Service MS-60.

1787 New Jersey copper, Date Under Plow, No Coulter, Maris 9-G (A Historical Sketch of the Coins of New Jersey by Edward Maris), Lot 7503, PCGS Very Fine 20.

1789 (1792) Washington Born Virginia copper, Plain Edge, Baker 60, Lot 7739, PCGS AU-55.

1856 Flying Eagle cent, Snow 9 (A Guide Book of Flying Eagle and Indian Head Cents by Richard Snow), Lot 8139, PCGS Proof 64.

1916 Lincoln cent, Lot 8317, NGC Proof 66 red.

1918/7-D Indian Head 5-cent coin, FS-101 (The Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties by Bill Fivaz and J.T. Stanton), Lot 8420, PCGS MS-65, Certified Acceptance Corp. stickered.

1937-D Indian Head, Three-Legged Bison 5-cent coin, FS-901, Lot 8434, PCGS MS-66, CAC.

1916-D Winged Liberty Head dime, full bands, Lot 8504, NGC MS-65.

1820 Capped Bust, Small 0 quarter dollar, Lot 8553, NGC MS-65.

1795 Flowing Hair, Small Head half dollar, Lot 8624, NGC AU-55.

1919-D Walking Liberty half dollar, Lot 9151, PCGS MS-64+.

1851 Seated Liberty half dollar, Lot 10045, PCGS AU-58.

1882-S Morgan dollar, Lot 10113, PCGS MS-68, CAC.

1893-S Morgan dollar, Lot 10195, PCGS AU-50.

1921 Morgan dollar, Chapman strike, Lot 10251, NGC Proof 63.

1868 Indian Head gold dollar, Lot 10535, PCGS MS-68, CAC.

1875 Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Lot 10560, NGC AU-58.

1881-CC Coronet gold $5 half eagle, Lot 10636, PCGS MS-61.

1889 Coronet gold $20 double eagle, Lot 10726, NGC Proof 65 Ultra Cameo.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Knife Rim double eagle, Lot 10744, PCGS MS-65, CAC. ¦