Stack’s Bowers opens firm’s new NYC gallery on Park Ave.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries has opened a new flagship gallery at 470 Park Ave. between 57th and 58th Streets, near their historic West 57th Street storefront.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries has announced the opening of the firm’s new flagship gallery at 470 Park Ave. in Midtown Manhattan.

The new site is located just down the block from the company’s historic West 57th Street storefront, which was opened in 1953.

According to Stack’s Bowers Galleries, the “modern, spacious, and secure facilities ... will offer the firm’s entire range of services covering all manner of numismatics, appraisals, gold and silver bullion and retail sales, and auction expertise. Collectors will be able to browse an extensive selection of coins and paper money available for direct purchase, as well as view upcoming auction highlights on display throughout the gallery.”

The firm states that the location also features meeting spaces for private consultations and will host public lot viewing for the firm’s auctions, beginning with their November Showcase Auction.

According to a press release from the firm, appointments are recommended, though walk-in consultations will be accommodated pursuant to local COVID-19 guidelines.

Company’s origins

Stack’s Rare Coins, established in 1933 by brothers Joseph and Morton Stack, first opened for business in New York City at 690 Sixth Ave. near the Flatiron Building.

Stack’s Rare Coins held its first auction in 1935 and served as an official distributor of United States Mint commemorative coins in 1936. The firm’s first auction at the American Numismatic Association’s annual summer convention took place in 1939.

Stack’s moved uptown in 1939 to 32 W. 46th St. and in 1953 relocated to their historic 123 W. 57th St. location, where the firm would operate for the next 67 years.

The merger of Stack’s Rare Coins with American Numismatic Rarities in 2006, and then with Bowers and Merena in 2011, created Stack’s Bowers Galleries, notes a company spreadsheet.

Contact the Stack’s Bowers Galleries New York team at 800-566-2580 or at NYC@StacksBowers.com to set up an appointment.

