Stack’s Bowers July program offers connections for young adult numismatists

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will offer the 2024 Professional Numismatist Program from July 15 to 19 in California. Applications are due May 1.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will hold its 2024 Professional Numismatist Program from July 15 to 19. The program’s mission statement: To provide practical tools and build professional connections for the next generation of young adult numismatists.

The lead instructor will be Devin Hipp, who will be joined by industry leaders Greg Roberts, Jason Carter, Matt Orsini, John Pack, Rick Ponterio, Kyle Ponterio, Peter Treglia, and Aris Maragoudakis among others. Covered topics will include advanced coin grading, wholesale trading and valuation, bullion trading, cataloging, introduction to world numismatics, and auctioneering.

“Our inaugural Professional Numismatist Program was a special moment for us here at Stack’s Bowers Galleries. The selected students were some of the finest talents in their age group, and the opportunity for us to interact with them in an educational setting further motivates our commitment to numismatic education and career development for aspiring young professionals. We are delighted to be offering this program again in 2024, and we look forward to hearing from this year’s group of applicants,” noted Hipp.

The Professional Numismatist Program will be fully funded by Stack’s Bowers Galleries, with all expenses — travel, lodging, food, beverages, and entertainment — provided by the firm upon acceptance to the program. The program will take place in Griffin Studios, at the firm’s worldwide headquarters in Costa Mesa, California. For exceptional students, paid positions and internships may be available immediately.

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Applications are due by May 1, 2024.

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