Stack’s Bowers hired by Mint to auction last, first 2021 American Eagle bullion coins

A West Point Mint press operator places 2021 American Eagle silver bullion coins into trays marked with the order of the coins being struck.

These are the first of 500 coins apiece of the 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 1-ounce bullion gold and silver coins that Ryder struck at the West Point Mint.

Then U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder shows the reverse of the first 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold $50 bullion coin he operated a coinage press to strike April 13, 2021, at the West Point Mint.

Pictured is one of first of 500 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 1-ounce bullion gold coins that David J. Ryder struck at the West Point Mint.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is commissioned by the U.S. Mint to offer at public auction Sept. 1, 2022, examples, individually and in sets, of the final 500 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 gold and silver 1-ounce bullion coins and the first 500 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 1-ounce gold and silver bullion coins.

The coins — billed as the 35th Anniversary American Eagle at Dusk and at Dawn coins — were struck April 13, 2021, at the West Point Mint by the 39th U.S. Mint director, David J. Ryder. Ryder stepped down as Mint director effective Oct. 1, 2021, with a year remaining on his five-year term.

The bullion issues Ryder struck include the last having the original obverse and reverse designs introduced with the gold and silver bullion coin programs in 1986. He also struck the first output of coins bearing completely new reverse designs and obverses having sharpened and enhanced details.

For this auction, Stack’s Bowers Galleries will waive the 20% buyer’s fee it normally adds to the final hammer price of each lot won.

All 2,000 coins are to be graded and encapsulated by either Professional Coin Grading Service or Numismatic Guaranty Co., with the total evenly split between the two grading services, and all will be offered in sets of two or four or singly.

Each certified coin will be encapsulated with a grading label marked with pedigree. The NGC grading labels are hand-signed by Ryder.

The coins will primarily be offered in four-coin sets containing one each of the Reverse of 1986 and Reverse of 2021 coins in gold and in silver. The first coins struck of the new designs will be paired with the final coins struck of the classic design and this pairing format will be maintained with all sets. The four-coin sets are to be accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity from the U.S. Mint.

Similar two-coin sets will be offered featuring one each of the Reverse of 1986 and Reverse of 2021 issues in gold or silver. The two-coin sets will maintain the same paired striking order as the four-coin sets.

Select coins of particular significance will be offered individually, including the first and last coins of the 500 coins Ryder struck of each type in each metal. Lot viewing will be held Aug. 15 to 19 in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter