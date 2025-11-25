Stack's Bowers Galleries acquires Long Beach Expo

Stack's Bowers Galleries has acquired the Long Beach Expo and will hold its first event in February 2026.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries has acquired the “Long Beach Expo, The Collectibles Show” from Collectors Universe, Inc. Celebrated by collectors and dealers alike, this iconic West Coast event has served the numismatic community for more than 60 years, offering a premier gathering place for buying, selling, education, and camaraderie.

“Our mission is to ensure that this historic venue remains a vibrant hub for collectors and dealers,” said Brian Kendrella, President of Stack’s Bowers Galleries. “We are proud to support a show that has played such an important role in numismatics, and we look forward to strengthening its future, beginning with our first Expo in February 2026.”

The first event under the new ownership will be a smaller and more intimate “invitational” edition of the show at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, Hall C. The show will be open to attendees February 18-20, 2026, with dealer setup on Tuesday, February 17.

PCGS will serve as a major supporter and the official grading service of the event, and PCGS Collectors Club members will enjoy free admission.

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“PCGS is thrilled to support the return of the Long Beach Expo to Southern California,” said PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “As the Long Beach Expo enters a new era, we are excited to continue serving a role in what is one of the most important events on the numismatic calendar.”

Kerry Pieropan, a veteran of the rare coin industry, owner of Riverside Coin and Bullion, and director of Pacific Expos which operates the Buena Park and Anaheim coin shows, is serving as a special consultant to the Long Beach Coin Expo.

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