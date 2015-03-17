US Coins
Check out these St. Patrick's Day hobo nickels
- Published: Mar 17, 2015, 1 PM
Erin go bragh!
Check out these St. Patrick's Day-themed hobo nickel images that have been posted Tuesday by the Twitter account of Hobo Nickel Society (@Hobo_Nickel_Soc).
Which one's your favorite? Tell us in the comment section at the bottom of the story.
