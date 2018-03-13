This is first of a six-part breakdown that takes you behind of the scenes of the historic shipwreck:

In mid-February our senior editor Paul Gilkes spent a few hours at the headquarters of the Professional Coin Grading Service, speaking with Robert Evans, the chief scientist and historian on two separate sets of explorations of the wrecksite of the SS Central America.

In the video above, Evans describes his storing and organizing processes, in recording and securing each coin recovered from the wreckage, and again in preparation for further curating the pieces. These are first of several steps that Evans took in getting each coin prepped for display and eventual sale.

For the better part of three years, we've covered the most recent exploration and recovery effort.

Below are a few related narratives that we've shared with you over the past few years that speak to the magnitude of this treasure.

