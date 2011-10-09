SPPN launches inaugural e-newsletter version of journal

The Society of Private and Pioneer Numismatics issued its inaugural e-newsletter version of its journal, Brasher Bulletin.

The inaugural e-newsletter includes the annual SPPN report from the annual meeting in August at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money, which featured Karl Moulton speaking about his book, John J. Ford Jr. and the “Franklin Hoard.” The journal also features the second and final installment of Dan Owens’ article on pioneer Winslow J. Howard. Links are also provided to the first installment of Owens’ article on Howard.

Links are also provided on the SPPN’s new blog, which will serve as the home for all of the complete content of the newsletters, and to an online archive.

SPPN officers report that an annual printed issue of Brasher Bulletin featuring the year’s articles will be produced and mailed to members to enable them to keep a physical archive.

For more information, contact Lena Taylor at Kagins Inc. via e-mail at lena@kagins.com, write Kagins Inc., 1550G Tiburon Blvd. Suite 201, Tiburon, CA 94920, telephone the firm at 888-852-4467. Visit the Kagin’s website at www.kaginsinc.com/coins/. ¦