Spink USA appoints new consignment director

Spink USA announced in mid-January that it has hired Muriel Eymery as its new numismatics consignment director for its office in New York City.

Eymery brings her experience in the numismatic world from stints at Professional Coin Grading Service and the Monnaie de Paris to the position at 350-year-old auction house Spink.

Prior to joining Spink, Muriel Eymery was vice president of International Business Development at PCGS, Collectors Universe Inc., since 2007, and in charge of PCGS international activities outside the United States.

According to Spink, Eymery jump-started PCGS’s worldwide presence, engaging new clients and developing and heading distribution networks and new grading offices in Europe (Paris), Asia (Hong Kong) and PRC (Shanghai).

Before this, she was director of B-to-B & Public Agencies and Head Export Americas at Monnaie de Paris, the French Mint, for four years, where she led the growth of commemorative coin and medal issues and corporate programs, and managed institutional relationships.

She also drove the American expansion of French Mint sales by securing top tier distributors and media coverage with the United States Postal Service, American Numismatic Association and museums.

“With such experience in a global outlook, we are sure she will fit in at Spink,” the firm said, in a news release.

Eymery will be working very closely with the firm’s numismatic specialists in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and Lugano, Switzerland.

“We are sure she will be a great asset in maintaining Spink’s dominance in numismatics around the world. Known for her good judgement in a market regrettably plagued by fakes, this is an essential step forward in continuing to raise standards of professionalism and integrity,” the firm said.

Commenting on her appointment, Olivier Stocker, CEO and chairman of Spink, said: “We are delighted to welcome Muriel to Spink, where we believe she will be a true asset to our collectables business as the Director of Numismatic Consignments. Her knowledge on the subject and valuable experience in key subjects that are core to our business will mean that Spink can offer even more expertise in the field of collectables to its clients around the globe.”