Spink Smythe sale realizes $632,160

A total of $632,160 was realized from the May 18 to 20 auction by Spink Smythe of U.S., world paper money, coins and other collectibles. The prices realized do not include the buyer’s fee.

More than 2,000 lots were offered in the three-session auction conducted in conjunction with the Texas Numismatic Association show held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, Amon G. Carter Exhibits Hall in Fort Worth.

For more information, contact the firm by telephone at 800-556-7826, by email to usa@spink.com or visit the website www.spinksmythe.com.

Some world highlights:

France, 1944 500-franc note issued by the Banque de France, About Uncirculated, “some corner bends affecting the margins and some trivial teller handling,” $1,100.

Malaya and British Borneo, 1961 $10 note, AU, “two minor rust stains on back,” $325.

Seychelles, 1971 20-rupee note issued by the Government of Seychelles, Uncirculated, $475.

Some U.S. highlights:

Feb. 17, 1776, $2 Continental Currency note, PCGS Currency Choice New 63 Premium Paper Quality, $1,000.

March 5, 1776, $1 New York note, PCGS Currency About New 53, $425.

1922 $10 gold certificate, Friedberg 1173 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), Currency Grading and Authentication Gem Uncirculated 67, $1,400.

1929 $10 national bank note issued by the Union National Bank of Sistersville (West Virginia), Fine, $60.

1801 Capped Bust gold $10 eagle, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. About Uncirculated 55, “several wispy marks on Liberty’s portrait and above the eagle’s right wing on the reverse,” $16,000.

1895 stock certificate for 100 shares for The Fashion Company, founded by Arthur Turnure to publish his magazine Vogue, which began publication in 1892, fold wear, VF-plus, $10,000. ¦