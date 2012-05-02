Spink offers auction May 18 to 20

More than 2,000 lots of U.S. and world paper money and coins and other collectibles will be offered at auction by Spink Smythe May 18 to 20.

The three-session auction will be conducted in conjunction with the Texas Numismatic Association show to be held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, Amon G. Carter Exhibits Hall in Fort Worth.

A total of 251 lots of world notes and more than 400 lots of U.S. paper money will be offered May 18 starting at 6 p.m. On May 19, more than 700 lots of ancient, world and U.S. coins and medals will be offered. More than 600 lots of autographs, photos, and stocks and bonds will be auctioned May 20.

For more information, contact the firm by telephone at 800-556-7826, by email to usa@spink.com or visit the website www.spinksmythe.com.

Some highlights:

1956 $1 note issued for the British Caribbean Territories, Lot 23, Very Fine-Extremely Fine.

1944 500-franc note issued by the Banque de France, Lot 99, About Uncirculated, “some corner bends affecting the margins and some trivial teller handling.”

1961 $10 note issued for Malaya and British Borneo, Lot 169, AU, “two minor rust stains on back.”

1971 20-rupee note issued by the Government of Seychelles, Lot 202, Uncirculated.

$2 Continental Currency note dated Feb. 17, 1776, Lot 258, PCGS Currency Choice New 63 Premium Paper Quality.

$1 New York note dated March 5, 1776, Lot 278, PCGS Currency About New 53.

Series 1901 $10 United States note, Friedberg 114 (Paper Money of the United States by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg), Lot 472, Currency Grading and Authentication Gem Uncirculated 67.

1922 $10 gold certificate, F-1173, Lot 531, CGA Gem Uncirculated 67.

Uncut sheet of $10, $10, $10 and $20 national bank notes for the First National Bank of Kansas (Clifton), F-616 and F-642, Lot 638, “trace of light teller handling in the lower right corner, otherwise Uncirculated.”

1929 $10 national bank note issued by the Union National Bank of Sistersville (West Virginia), Lot 677, Fine.

1801 Capped Bust gold $10 eagle, Lot 1172, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. About Uncirculated 55, “several wispy marks on Liberty’s portrait and above the eagle’s right wing on the reverse.” ¦