Spink offers 3-D views at website

London auction house Spink, on July 30, launched its new website, which the firm indicates offers more ways to serve clients around the globe.

The main highlight of its enhanced features is the ability for clients to view items three-dimensionally, allowing closer inspection of objects from wherever the client is in the world.

According to the firm, Spink is the only auction house to offer the opportunity to see collectables in this 3-D format. This allows users “unprecedented scrutiny of an object, thanks to high definition photography and a rotate and zoom system.”

Recent acquisitions in China and Hong Kong join Spink’s network of international offices in the United Kingdom, United States and Switzerland. “With this wider client base and with outstanding client service always at the core of its operations, the company decided to create a more user-friendly and consolidated website, which can be used as a central resource for collectors and enthusiasts alike,” the firm announced.

Olivier Stocker, CEO of Spink, said that the enhanced features are “a huge advantage for our clients who are unable to attend physical viewings, as they will be able to inspect pieces at their convenience from their own home computer/laptop/tablet or phone from anywhere in the world and across all time zones.”

The website includes improved search functions for a database of more than 280,000 lots sold in the last decade. A feature called My Spink is a personalized account system, which according to the firm can ensure that clients are sent only the most relevant information on specific areas of interest to them. Clients are also able to settle their bills online quickly and easily, according to Spink.

For more information about the firm, email it at info@spink.com, visit its website, www.spink.com, or telephone it at (011) 44 20 7563 4080. ¦