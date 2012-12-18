Spink appoints two, moves U.S. office

Collectibles auction house Spink & Son Ltd. has made personnel and property changes in both the United States and its base in London, the firm announced Nov. 21.

The firm appointed two new divisional heads. According to Spink, the senior appointments are part of the firm’s overall drive to strengthen its corporate team at its London headquarters, while consolidating its position in the British auction arena and around the globe.

After its recent acquisitions of Investphila in Switzerland and Phila China in Hong Kong, Spink will focus its U.S. presence in New York City by moving its Dallas operations to its auction galleries on 57th Street.

Spink’s CEO, Olivier Stocker said: “It is imperative that a Spink client is offered the same service, whether in Asia, the U.S. or Switzerland. This is an exciting time for Spink with its highest auction turnover ever around the globe, which makes these appointments very timely, as while the company gains momentum across its international locations, it hopes to be able to offer more to its clients than ever before and with 70 auctions a year, there is always something for everyone, wherever they may be.”

Specialist Mike Veissid will become head of Spink’s Numismatic division in London, with overall responsibility for the coins, medals, bank notes, bonds and shares, and books departments. Veissid began his numismatic career at Sotheby’s in the 1970s as a cataloger and specialist in coins and bank notes at its London headquarters, departing in 1977 to pursue business in London. Collectors Gallery was acquired by Spink in 2007, merging Veissid’s speciality of the bond and share certificate market with Spink.

Veissid said: “It is an exciting time to take on more responsibility in the company, as it has evolved into a truly international organization.”

Guy Croton has become head of the philatelic department, having been a specialist and later also the business manager within the department since 2003. Croton will lead the department and head up a team of specialists in London, while working closely on a senior level with Spink’s international offices. He will continue to build the private treaty business of the firm, which has been expanding at a very fast pace.

Croton began his career at Harmers of London in 1995, where he focused on stamp boxes and British stamps. He joined Spink in 2003, where he has already contributed to the company’s specialist profile and established reputation in the marketplace, according to the firm.

Croton said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to ensure that while we continue to offer the very best expertise in our field, we are progressive and continuously moving forward.”

Tim Hirsch will continue in his role of managing director of global auctions and will now concentrate his efforts on worldwide business getting across the Spink Group and client liaison.

In other news, the firm announced that Paul Dawson was returning to Spink this month after a lengthy recovery from an automobile accident. He has a new role as client liaison manager for the numismatics department.

Spink, an auctioneer of stamps, coins, bank notes, medals, bonds and shares, autographs, books and wine, was founded in 1666 and is headquartered in London. It holds more than 70 auctions per year around the globe. For more information about the firm, visit its website, www.spink.com. ¦