Special Silver Set still Currently Unavailable from Mint

The 2015 Special Silver Set is a three-coin offering associated with the March of Dimes commemorative coin program.

U.S. Mint officials released the latest cumulative sales totals May 13 for the 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set that was placed into "Currently Unavailable" status May 12.

The three-coin set, which went on sale at noon Eastern Daylight Time May 4, is limited to a maximum release of 75,000 sets at $61.95 per set.

The Mint released the following statement to Coin World late May 13: "The updated sales figures for (DM5) 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set is 74,664 units. We are in the process of reconciling our inventory with the orders we have received. As indicated yesterday, the product is still currently unavailable."

"Currently Unavailable," according to the Mint, means "We are currently out of this item, but more may be available later. Provide your email using the 'REMIND ME' button and we will let you know when we are taking orders again."

In addition to the Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar, the set also includes a Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime and standard Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime. The dimes are exclusive to the set. All the coins in the set are composed of .900 fine silver.

More from CoinWorld.com:

More than half of March of Dimes coin sales tied to Special Silver Set

It's always controversial: Are we closer to replacing Andrew Jackson on the $20 note with a woman?

1795 Flowing Hair half dollar realizes price tag north of $140,000: Market Analysis

ModernCoinMart has been sold to GovMint.com owner Asset Marketing Services

Rare Roman gold medallion leads Bonhams' June 1 auction



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!