Special Silver Set inching toward sellout

The 2015 Special Silver Set is a three-coin offering associated with the March of Dimes commemorative coin program.

Sales of the 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set continue to inch toward a sellout of the 75,000 three-coin sets available.

Through the first two days of sales May 4 and 5, sales by the United States Mint reached 58,129. A total of 52,540 sets sold the first day, at $61.95 per set.

The set includes a Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime struck at the Philadelphia Mint, a standard Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime struck at the West Point Mint and a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar, also struck at the West Point Mint.

The two dimes are exclusive to the set. Orders for the sets are limited to five per household.

