Special Silver Set currently unavailable from U.S. Mint

The set includes a Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime, top, and a Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime, with mintage limited to the product limit of 75,000 sets.

The three-coin 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set is listed on the U.S. Mint's website as "Currently Unavailable."

"Currently Unavailable," according to the website, means, "We are currently out of this item, but more may be available later. Provide your email using the “REMIND ME” button and we will let you know when we are taking orders again."

The Mint's sales report posted at 5 p.m. Eastern Time June 8 indicates that through June 7, the Mint received orders totaling 74,913 of the maximum product limit of 75,000. The sets went on sale at noon Eastern Time May 4 at $61.95 each.

Each set contains a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar and two coins that are exclusive to the set — a Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime and Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime.

The commemorative silver dollar and Proof Roosevelt dime are struck at the West Point Mint while the Reverse Proof Roosevelt dime is struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

