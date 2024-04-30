Special Notice

We're writing to let you know about a delay in the delivery of your next printed issue of Coin World monthly magazine.

The May issue, normally expected to reach mailboxes by May 6th, will now be arriving by May 15th.

We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience. While we make every effort to ensure timely delivery, some factors are simply beyond our control. We're taking steps to improve our processes to prevent these delays from happening again in the future.

See the May Issue Online

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You can read the full May issue online now with the Coin World Digital Edition. Free access to digital issues is included for all magazine subscribers. Simply follow the link to see all the latest Coin World issues online, including May 2024.

We're here to help

Have a question about your subscription or the digital reader? Reach out to a friendly customer service rep: coinworld.com/contact

Again, we apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,