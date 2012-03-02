South Shore Coin Club of Milwaukee issuing wood

The South Shore Coin Club of Milwaukee has issued a wood in conjunction with its March 29 to 31 show.

The wood’s obverse design lists information about the show while the reverse commemorates the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution.

The show is set at the Wyndham Hotel Milwaukee Airport and Convention Center, 4747 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207. Public hours are noon to 5:00 p.m. March 29, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. March 30 and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. March 31. Admission costs $1 for attendees over 12 years old. The first 100 military veterans will be admitted to the show for free. All attendees will receive a free wood while supplies last.

The woods are available for purchase on a limited basis for 50 cents each plus a self-addressed, stamped envelope. Mail payment and SASE to Darrell Luedtke, South Shore Coin Club, 9957 W. Margaret Lane, Franklin, WI 53132. ¦