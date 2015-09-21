South Carolina Numismatic Association hosting United States Mint

The South Carolina Numismatic Association will be hosting the United States Mint for the first time at its upcoming show Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

Sept. 20 news release from the South Carolina Numismatic Association:

The South Carolina Numismatic Association is pleased to announce the 43rd Annual Coin Show and Convention will be held on Oct. 30, 31 and Nov. 1 at the TD Convention Center in Greenville, S.C. The TD Convention Center is located at 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville, SC 29607-2640.

The bourse hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. October 30, 31 and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Nov. 1. The show offers a 120-plus table bourse area, collector exhibits and on Oct. 31, a Young Numismatist Program at 1:00 p.m.

The U.S. Mint announced that they will attend and have a booth at our show; this is the first time the Mint has attended an SCNA event.

Coin and paper money dealers from across the Southeast will be present to buy, sell, and trade all types of coins, tokens, medals, currency, and paper money. Many dealers will provide free, informal appraisals for visitors who bring coins and paper money. Free appraisals will also be available from the Independent Coin Grading Service (ICG) and ANACS.

The General Membership meeting of SCNA will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m.

An educational program entitled My Favorite Tokens – Part II by Tony Chibbaro will be presented at noon. At 1:00 p.m., the educational program for Young Numismatists will also be held. This program is especially designed with Young Numismatists ages 8 to 18 years in mind. Attendance to all these programs is free and open to the public.

The Awards Breakfast will be on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 8:30 a.m. and is free to all SCNA members and dealers. Please notify the SCNA secretary at sc-na@hotmail.com if you plan to attend the breakfast.

Admission is free to the show and all convention programs. The public is welcome to attend any and all events. For more information about the show, contact Tony Chibbaro at 803-530-3668 or send email to Chibbaro@mindspring.com. Also, visit our web site at www.sc-na-.org or check www.coinshows.com .

The South Carolina Numismatic Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and advancement of the hobby of coin collecting in the state of South Carolina. To learn more about coin collecting visit www.sc-na.org.

