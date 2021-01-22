South Carolina 2021 American Innovation dollars are available

The Uncirculated 2021 South Carolina American Innovation dollar, available in rolls and bags from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints, features Septima Poinsette Clark, educator and civil rights leader

The latest in the series of American Innovation dollar coins is now available as the U.S. Mint began taking orders for the South Carolina coin in bags and rolls on Jan. 19.

The coins are Uncirculated quality from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints, available in 25-coin rolls or 100-coin bags. Pricing is set at $34.50 per roll and $117.50 per bag.

The South Carolina coin honors educator and civil rights activist Septima Poinsette Clark.

The reverse design of the coin features Ms. Clark marching with three young African American students carrying books and an American flag, representing the theme that education and literacy among oppressed people is necessary for empowerment and enjoyment of civil rights. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, SEPTIMA CLARK, and SOUTH CAROLINA.

The obverse of all American Innovation dollars features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions IN GOD WE TRUST and $1. The common obverse’s privy mark of a stylized gear represents the series theme of industry and innovation.

The multi-year American Innovation dollar series offers distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. The South Carolina dollar is the eighth in the series, which is being issued in the order in which the states were admitted to the Union.

Orders can be placed at the U.S. Mint’s website.

