Sonny Henry sets Nov. 12 auction date in Illinois

More than 500 lots of coins and paper money will be offered Nov. 12 in LaSalle, Ill., by Sonny Henry’s Auction Service from Mendota, Ill.

The auction will begin at 1 p.m. Central Time at Midwest Center for Christian Living, 599 Canaan Drive, across from Flying J at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Exit 77, in LaSalle. Auction lot viewing is from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the auction.

Call 815-539-6300 for free catalog, or for full listing coming soon, visit the auction firm’s website at www.sonnyhenryauctions.com.

The mailing address is Sonny Henry’s Auction Service, P.O. Box 416, Mendota, IL 61342. ¦