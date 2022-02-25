Some Purple Heart coin pre-order sales are underway

The Proof 2022-W $5 gold coin, illustrated, and the Uncirculated version are produced at the West Point Mint.

The Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar is being struck at the Denver Mint with the D Mint mark.

The Proof 2022-W National Purple Heart Hall of Honor silver dollar with a colorized obverse will be offered at a future date in limited numbers. A non-colorized version went on sale Feb. 24.

Pre-ordering for single-coin product options from the U.S. Mint in the three-coin 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor commemorative coin program began at noon Eastern Time Feb. 24.

The U.S. Mint plans to begin shipping the commemorative coins on June 8.

Two limited-edition options were not made available Feb. 24. A three-coin Proof set, limited to a product option of 5,000 sets, restricted to one set per household, was scheduled to go on sale with the other options, but was postponed to an undisclosed date. Also postponed are sales of a colorized Proof 2022-W silver dollar, limited to 25,000 coins, bumped to a later date to be offered at $95 per coin.

The Purple Heart product options will be available at introductory prices until 3 p.m. Eastern Time March 24.

The authorizing legislation calls for the production and release in Proof and Uncirculated finishes across all product options combined of 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The West Point Mint is striking the gold coins, which bear the W Mint mark. The Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars are also being struck at the West Point Mint.

The Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar is being struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark, and the Uncirculated finish half dollars are struck with the D Mint mark at the Denver Mint.

Introductory prices for the products, followed by regular issue prices, are:

➤ Single Proof gold $5 coin: $686.25, subject to change with the spot price of gold. household order limit, three coins.

➤ Single Uncirculated $5 gold coin: $676.25, subject to change, household order limit, three coins.

➤ Single Proof silver dollar: $74; $79.

➤ Single Uncirculated silver dollar: $69; $74.

➤ Single Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar: $35; $40.

➤ Single Uncirculated clad half dollar: $33; $38.

➤ Three-coin Proof set: $799.50 (sales date to be announced).

➤ Colorized Proof silver dollar, $95 (sales date to be announced).

Colorization process

U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed whether the silver dollar’s colorization will be executed by LulaRose, the same company that colorized a limited number of Proof silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars for the 2020 National Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coin program. LulaRose is a division of The Clancy Group Corp. in Winchester, Massachusetts.

The U.S. Mint currently plans to have colorized only the background surrounding George Washington’s portrait on the Purple Heart medal.

Some collectors have expressed their opinions online and directly to Coin World that they’d like to see additional elements of the silver dollar design colorized.

