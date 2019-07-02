Sole finest-known 1943-S 25¢ in ‘Charlie O’s Collection’ at June Long Beach Expo

One of the most spectacular coins in Charlie O’s group was this 1943-S Washington quarter dollar graded Mint State 68 by PCGS with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker recognizing exceptional quality for the grade. It is the sole finest-example certified by PCGS and as Heritage writes, “This isn’t a coin that ‘just made it,’ it is solid for the grade with eye appeal to spare.”

As expected for the grade, the isolated imperfections on the surface are minor, and “both obverse and reverse display a long arc of deep sea-green and golden-brown toning on the right portion of each side.” Amazingly, the population has remained the same, with no other examples being certified in this grade, since its last offering in 2003, where it sold for $16,100. It sold for $20,400 at Heritage’s June 6 auction.

Charlie O’s collecting follows the path of many collectors. He started as a boy and his interest expanded as a teen, then wavered when he was raising his five children. He was inspired to resume collecting upon inheriting his dad’s collection. He wrote, “In retirement I found more times and funds to collect, although I have always been more of a dabbler. It seems appropriate for me, since coins were truly a hobby,” concluding, “All good things must come to an end — thus this auction, while I focus on what is most important to me in late retirement. My family.”

