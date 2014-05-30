Smoky Mountains Park 5-ounce silver coin sells out

Sufficient orders have been received by the U.S. Mint to record a sellout of the 25,000 Uncirculated 2014-P Great Smoky Mountains National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollars.

The U.S. Mint has received sufficient orders to record a sellout of the Uncirculated 2014-P Great Smoky Mountains National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

The Mint’s website indicated May 28 that the coin was sold out and no longer available. The Mint offered a maximum 25,000 coins, at $154.95 each.

Sales of the 5-ounce silver Uncirculated 2014-P Shenandoah National Park quarter dollar are also inching toward exhausting the maximum 25,000 mintage. Sales through May 25 reached 21,297.

The 5-ounce, .999 fine silver coins are 3-inch numismatic versions of the 24.3-millimeter quarter dollars issued in copper-nickel clad and .900 fine silver versions under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The 5-ounce coins bear the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint where the coins are struck. The coins are sold by the U.S. Mint directly to the public at a set price that is subject to change weekly.

The Philadelphia Mint also strikes a 3-inch, 5-ounce silver bullion version (with no Mint mark) that is sold through authorized purchasers for resale to the secondary market.

Pricing to the authorized purchasers is subject to change daily and is based on the spot price of the metal per troy ounce on a given day plus a small premium, which is currently $9.75 per coin.

Maximum mintages are subject to change on each bullion issue at the discretion of the U.S. Mint.

Through May 28, the Mint has recorded sales of 27,000 of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park 5-ounce silver bullion coin and 19,100 of the Shenandoah National Park bullion coin.