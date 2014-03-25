Smithsonian detailing new Gallery of Numismatic History

John L. Gray, director of the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History, is scheduled to unveil the latest design concept March 27 in Baltimore for the museum's new Gallery of Numismatic History.

The announcement, in collaboration with Stack's Bowers Galleries, is being made in conjunction with the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Baltimore Expo at the Baltimore Conventor Center, 1 W. Pratt St.

