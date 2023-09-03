Smedley recipients saluted during ANA World’s Fair of Money

The five Glenn Smedley Memorial Award recipients who picked up their medals Aug. 10 were, left to right, John Riley, David Frank and Dennis Tucker, and far right, Ralph Winter and Tony Bonaro. ANA President Ralph Ross, center, presented the awards, which is shown in the upper right.

Five of the seven 2023 recipients of the American Numismatic Association’s Glenn B. Smedley Memorial Award were presented their awards Aug. 10 during the ANA Members Awards and Donor Celebration in Pittsburgh during the ANA World’s Fair of Fair.

The seven recipients are Tony Bonaro, David Frank, John Riley, Richard F. Schulz, Max Spiegel, Dennis Tucker and Ralph Winter.

The award is named after Smedley, a longtime member of the Chicago Coin Club, a founder of the Society of Paper Money Collectors, an ANA governor and editor of the ANA journal, The Numismatist, among other longtime contributions to the association and numismatic hobby.

Tony Bonaro

Bonaro promotes numismatics through his youth outreach efforts as a member of the Florida United Numismatists and the Greater Jacksonville Coin Club. He writes a quarterly column for FUNTopics geared toward young collectors and was named a Numismatic Ambassador in 2019. He has helped more than 1,800 Boy and Girl Scouts earn their Coin Collecting Merit Badge.

David Frank

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Frank serves as auctioneer for the military payment certificate community’s annual MPCFest gathering.

Frank’s collections of prisoner-of-war and internment camp material are among the best in the world.

In 2013, Frank completed the ANA’s Numismatic Diploma Program.

He has held numerous leadership roles in local clubs for more than 30 years and delivered upwards of 60 educational programs throughout the Midwest.

John Riley

Riley has served on the host committee for the seven World’s Fair of Money conventions held in Chicago since 2011. During that time, he has also arranged the annual meeting of the Philippine Collectors Forum.

Riley recruits the speakers, sets the agendas, and conducts the meetings — the forum might not exist if it wasn’t for his devoted leadership, according to the ANA. He has served as an officer in the Chicago Coin Club for the past four years and is currently the group’s president.

Richard F. Schulz

For the past 13 years, Schulz has coordinated the Pacific Northwest Numismatic Association’s exhibit and activities at the Washington State Fair — “a herculean task that requires many hours of dedication.” Schulz is also the tireless custodian of the club’s “penny press,” which travels around to local shows for demonstrations on how to make elongated cents.

Max Spiegel

Spiegel is president of the Certified Collectibles Group, which includes Numismatic Guaranty Co., Paper Money Guaranty, and other leading third-party grading services.

A passionate numismatist, Spiegel frequently offers his expertise to the ANA and other hobby organizations, including as a member of the ANA Marketing Committee and a member of the board of directors of the National Coin & Bullion Association. In 2005 he was named the ANA’s Young Numismatist of the Year, and he has been recognized by Coin World as one of the most influential people in numismatics.

Dennis Tucker

Tucker has served as publisher at Whitman Publishing since 2004. He’s published more than 300 books and written hundreds of articles as well as a reference on gold and silver.

Tucker is a long-serving member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and a frequent ANA Summer Seminar instructor. He is also a member of the Numismatic Literary Guild, secretary pro tem of the Rittenhouse Society, and past governor of the Token and Medal Society.

Ralph Winter

The name Ralph Winter is nearly synonymous with the Original Hobo Nickel Society. His efforts on the group’s behalf are extensive, as he serves as both a director on the board and the editor of its award-winning newsletter, Bo Tales. He also assists with club events, including the annual auction, and he oversees fundraising projects. Winter has an outstanding ability to unite members with differing interests under one cohesive organization.

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