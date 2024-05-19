Smallest coins show biggest sales in latest report

During the first three days of sales of Proof 2024-W American Eagle gold coins, the U.S. Mint sold 4,439 of the 18,000 tenth-ounce coins offered in the single coin option.

Tenth-ounce gold $5 Proof 2024-W American Eagle coins were the sales leader among the five new numismatic products featuring Proof gold American Eagles that the Mint is offering.

The Proof gold American Eagle product options went on sale online at noon Eastern Time May 2. Ordering restrictions in place for the first 24 hours limited buyers to three of each option before being lifted.

The Mint’s sales report dated May 12 posted the following numbers. We list the purchase price, followed by the product limit, then the reported sales:

➤ Single Proof 2024-W 1-ounce gold $50 American Eagle, priced at $3,200, product limit 9,500 coins; sales: 1,784 coins.

➤ Single Proof 2024-W half-ounce gold $25 American Eagle, $1,625, limit 5,000; sales: 980 coins

➤ Single Proof 2024-W quarter-ounce gold $10 American Eagle, $840, limit 8,000; sales: 3,833 coins.

➤ Single Proof 2024-W tenth-ounce gold $5 American Eagle, $365, limit 18,000; sales: 4,439 coin.

➤ Four-coin Proof American Eagle gold coin set, $5,980, limit 10,000 sets; sales: 3,561 sets.

American Eagle gold coins are minted on planchets composed of 91.67% gold, 5.33% copper and 3% silver.

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Pricing is subject to change weekly based on the Mint’s chart which tracks changes in the closing spot price of gold by the London Bullion Market Association.

The coins carry the designs introduced in June 2021.

For the first time since their introduction in the fall of 1986, the 2021 American Eagle gold coins debuted a new reverse design, an eagle design created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Jennie Norris and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

Norris’s portrait of an eagle replaced artist Miley Busiek Frost’s Family of Eagles design that had graced the reverse of gold coins in the program since 1986.

The coins’ obverse features Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ full-length figure of a striding Liberty with flowing hair, holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left.

To more closely render Saint-Gaudens’ original vision, legacy details of the obverse design were restored in 2021, including modifications to the U.S. Capitol Building, stars, torch, sun rays, and other design elements, based on the original bronze cast.

In addition to redesigning the reverse and enhancing details on the obverse of the coins in 2021, the Mint introduced anti-counterfeiting features, the most obvious of which is a reeded edge variation on the one ounce coins, where a notch interrupts the reeding.

The edge notching is relocated annually, with positions described relative to a clock face; the 2024 notch is at 9 o’clock.

All Proof American Eagle gold coins are struck at the West Point Mint and carry the W Mint mark on the obverse, directly below the date.

The Mint was constructed in 1937 near the U.S. Military Academy in New York.

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