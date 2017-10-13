Image courtesy of the U.S. Mint

The 2017-S Limited-Edition Silver Proof set is the second set in 2017 to include a silver Proof American Eagle struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S, and at the start of this week, nearly 30,000 of the 50,000 minted were still available. Not great news for the Mint.

5. Quirky counterstamp adds dental advertisement to Augustus Humbert gold $10 piece: Merchants often counterstamped coins in the 19th century to advertise their businesses, but infrequently chose a gold coin as the ideal advertising vehicle.

4. This small rectangular ingot realizes big price at Santa Clara sale: An 1849 Moffat & Co. small $16 gold ingot, graded About Uncirculated 50, realized $240,875 in Kagin’s West Coast Auction held on Sept. 15.

3. Palladium American Eagle bullion coins get high grades from services: Early reports indicate 2017 American Eagle palladium bullion coins are of superior quality, with many of the initial submissions grading Mint State 70.

2. U.S. Mint releases designs for five World War I Centennial silver medals: The U.S. Mint announced approved designs for its five 2018 silver medals to reflect the five military branches of the American armed forces during World War I.

1. No fast sellout of 2017 Limited Edition Silver Proof set for U.S. Mint: During the first nearly 22 hours the 2017 Limited Edition Silver Proof set was available, sales reached 29,164 of 50,000 available.

