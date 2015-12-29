slight suggestion of doubt from a reader ORourke

The colorization on the 1999-D Georgia quarter dollar is out of registration, making details look blurred.

Roll finds include a poorly colorized 1999-D Georgia quarter dollar; clad 2012-S Denali National Park and Preserve quarter dollar; and 2013-P Mount Rushmore National Memorial quarter dollar with the bridge of Thomas Jefferson’s nose on the reverse doubled.

Found in Rolls column from Jan. 11, 2016, issue of Coin World:

My column seen in the Dec. 14 issue reported on my discovery of 13 Indian Head cents found while searching through $20 worth of cent rolls.

In an email, E.N. writes, “I read your column with great interest each month in Coin World. I’ve been searching through rolls of coins since I was eleven years old. I am now seventy. Never have I found what you say you have found. On a rare occasion I will find a 1940 nickel or a wheat cent. Thirteen Indian Head cents within twenty dollars of rolled cents. Give me a break!!”

I detected a note of doubt in his email. Just days prior to Mr. N’s email, I received another one from a priest reporting on his finds in the upper middle part of our country. J.H. offered the following:

“I enjoy your column in Coin World and I have thought about contacting you for some time. I got into searching nickels by accident. I have a local friend who searches penny rolls and I got into looking through nickels to avoid competing with him.”

J.H. provides a summary of his past finds that included four Liberty Head 5-cent coins with the oldest coin being an 1883 No CENTS variety.

Other 5-cent pieces were dated 1902, 1903, and 1908. Also found were 40 or so Indian Head 5-cent coins including many being dateless, but with some described by him as “in very good condition.”

He goes on, “On one occasion I had a $200 bag [of nickels] that my friend got from a bank in Wyoming. I kept finding Silver war-nickels and I ended up with about 10 rolls worth, much to my astonishment.”

J.H. continued with a list that included Proof coins, two scarce 1950-D Jefferson 5-cent coins in About Uncirculated condition, several 1938 and 1939 Jefferson with Mint marks, an engraved “hobo” nickel, and a two-headed nickel pieced together from coins dated 1942 and 1945, and a number of world coins.

My finds this month were taken from five rolls of quarter dollars. The first is a poorly colorized version of a 1999-D Georgia State quarter dollar, with the colorization misaligned. The second is a copper-nickel clad 2012-S Denali National Park and Preserve quarter dollar not issued for circulation. These San Francisco Mint issues had to be purchased directly from the U.S. Mint.

Finally, I found a 2013-P Mount Rushmore National Memorial quarter dollar featuring a doubled die reverse with strong doubling on the bridge of Thomas Jefferson’s nose on Mount Rushmore!