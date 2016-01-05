1865 Seated Liberty half dollar: Market Analysis

This 1865 Seated Liberty half dollar graded Proof 68 sold for half of its high estimate, bringing $21,000 at the most recent Legend Rare Coin Auctions sale, held at the Professional Coin Grading Service Members Only show.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions sold $2,626,632.60 in rare coins at its Dec. 17, 2015, Regency Auction XV in Las Vegas, Nev., as part of the Professional Coin Grading Service Members Only show.

While a few of the expected top lots did not meet their reserves, dozens of top quality 19th century Proof coins, many with striking Deep Cameo contrast between the fields and devices, found new homes in the final major rare coin auction of 2015.

The Coin:

1865 Seated Liberty half dollar, NGC Proof 68

The Price:

$24,675

The Story:

Perhaps someone got a bargain with the purchase of this 1865 Seated Liberty half dollar, graded Proof 68 by NGC that sold for $24,675 with the buyer's fee against an estimate of $37,500 to $42,500. On the estimate, the auction firm wrote, “Our sister company Legend Numismatics purchased this coin on behalf of Bob Simpson for $36,800.00 over ten years ago,” adding, “making its first auction appearance in eleven years should push it beyond $50,000.00.”

The Simpson Collection is known for its gorgeous toned coins, and this Civil War era half dollar was no exception. Beyond nearly flawless surfaces and deep mirrors, Legend wrote, “Mother Nature rewarded us with moderate swirls of olive/purple/violet/green spread over both sides.”