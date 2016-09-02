SilverTowne marks 75 years in numismatic business

SilverTowne, one of the country’s largest and most respected dealers of rare coins, modern coins, and precious metals, has its 75th anniversary in 2024.

Since its creation in 1949 by Leon Hendrickson, SilverTowne has thrived on strong family-oriented practices while maintaining growth and success built on honesty and integrity. Over its years, SilverTowne has grown from its beginnings, with collecting change in a cigar box under the counter at a popular eatery, to being a multimillion-dollar business in numismatics and precious metals.

Through its history, the company has successfully expanded its reach, venturing into smelting and custom minting silver bullion in 1985 and purchasing the longest running coin show on television, The Coin Vault, in 2008, all while remaining a family-owned and -operated business.

“I always had faith that I needed to hold onto SilverTowne and never let go,” said Tanda Abel, principal shareholder, second generation numismatist, and youngest daughter of Leon and Ruhama Hendrickson. “We needed to continue what my parents started 75 years ago for my family, our SilverTowne family, our community, and all the wonderful customers in the coin business. By working together all these years, we have made it a success.”

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In celebration of this milestone achievement, SilverTowne plans several special promotions for the year ahead. These include a special minted silver bullion option limited to 2024 and offered all year.

The anniversary celebrations will offer an opportunity for the company to thank its patrons, customers, and clients and to acknowledge the journey that has been supported so faithfully these last 75 years.

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