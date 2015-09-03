Silver Roosevelt dime strikes elicit discussion

A 2015-P Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollar from Chad Smith shows doubling inside the second window from the top on the left side of the window array.

Strong doubling to the lips, dubbed “Hot Lips” by some, is seen on a 1953-S Roosevelt dime submitted by Calvin Goddard.

Varieties Notebook column from Sept. 21, 2015, issue of Coin World:

Joseph Koelling starts us off this month with a nice doubled die obverse on a 2013 Lincoln cent. Strong extra thickness shows on the date. Notches show on the lower left of the 2 and the 1. Notching shows on the lower left of the ERTY in LIBERTY. I have this one listed as 2013 1¢ WDDO-011.

Two different dated silver Roosevelt dimes with very similar doubled die obverses were submitted by Calvin Goddard. The first is a 1953-S Roosevelt dime that shows strong doubling spread to the east on the lips and lower forehead. I list this one as 1953-S 10¢ WDDO-001. Goddard’s second dime is a 1955-S Roosevelt dime that shows strong doubling spread to the east on the lips, but not the forehead. This one is in my files as 1953-S 10¢ WDDO-001.

It must be noted here that the 20th century die variety attributer for the Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America, or CONECA, does not believe that these two dimes are doubled dies. He believes that these are the result of die clashes or abrasion to remove die clashes. A great deal of discussion on these varieties recently took place via email. The consensus was that these were indeed doubled die varieties.

In the May 18, 2015, installment of this column I shared the discovery of four different doubled die reverses on the 2015-P Homestead Monument of America quarter dollars by Steven Atwood.

The report apparently inspired Coin World readers as similar varieties have been making a steady appearance in my inbox.

Chad Smith reported one of these that shows doubling along the right side and the top of the window that is the second window from the top and on the left side of the window array. I list it as 2015-P 25¢ NE WDDR-009. I’ll be sharing more of these in the coming months.