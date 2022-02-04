Silver Quarters Proof set on sale March 29

The 2022-S American Women Quarters Silver Proof set goes on sale from the United States Mint on March 29.

The 2022-S American Women Quarters Silver Proof set will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time March 29.

The five-coin set will be offered at $73, with no product limits or household order restrictions. The numismatic product is also offered through the Mint’s enrollment program, under which orders are formally processed when the set goes on sale March 29.

Each coin is composed of .999 fine silver.

The five coins in the set are the first of 20 coins to be issued in the four-year American Women Quarters Series. The series’ reverse designs depict remarkable American women.

The five women recognized in 2022 are celebrated author Maya Angelou; Dr. Sally Ride, physicist and first American woman in space; Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation; Nina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement; and first Chinese-American film star in Hollywood, Anna May Wong.

All 20 coins in the series, to run through 2025, will exhibit a portrait right of George Washington, by American sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser, designed for the 1931 competition to redesign the quarter dollar in 1932 for the bicentennial of Washington’s birth. Fraser’s sculpture was the choice of the Commission of Fine Arts, but Treasury Secretary Andrew W. Mellon chose John Flanagan’s left facing portrait of Washington.

The silver Proof set’s coins will have the standard Proof finish: laser-frosted raised devices against mirrored fields.

