Silver Proof set sales total 61% in first five days

Roughly 61% of the maximum release of 10-coin 2023-S Silver Proof sets are recorded sold.

Sales of the 2023-S Silver Proof set totaled 61% of maximum production within the first five days of sale from the United States Mint.

The 10-coin product is offered at $130 per set, with the five 2023-S American Women quarter dollars, Roosevelt dime and Kennedy half dollars struck on .999 fine silver planchets. The cent, 5-cent coin and dollar are composed of their usual base metals.

The Mint opened sales for the sets at noon Eastern Time Aug. 22.

As of the Mint’s Aug. 27 sales report, the number of sets sold reached 158,077, including sales from advance orders placed through subscription by customers who registered for that program.

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The Mint is scheduled to produce a maximum of 260,040 sets, which is the number of sets of packaging provided by the U.S. Mint’s outside packaging vendor.

The Proof coins exhibit laser-frosted raised devices against mirror-polished fields.

The coins, all struck at the San Francisco Mint and bearing the facility’s S Mint mark, are secured within two separate plastic lenses inserted into full-color illustrative storage packaging offering product details and specifications.

One lens contains the silver dime and half dollar, accompanied by the Lincoln copper-plated zinc cent, Jefferson copper-nickel 5-cent coin and Native American manganese-brass clad dollar.

The second lens features the five 2023-S American Women silver quarter dollars recognizing Bessie Coleman, Edith Kanaka`ole, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jovita Idar and Maria Tallchief.

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