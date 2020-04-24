Numismatic product output at the West Point Mint that includes the Reverse Proof 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin has been interrupted because of safety precautions associated with the coronavirus.

The U.S. Mint’s first sales report since opening sales of the 10-coin 2020-S Silver Proof set indicates 96 percent of the Mint’s inventory of the sets is sold. The San Francisco Mint produced 190,960 sets before the facility was closed indefinitely March 18.

The 2020-S Silver Proof set went on sale April 17 at $63.25 per set.

The first sales report, dated April 19, records 183,456 sets sold and includes orders placed beginning April 17 and orders activated by the Mint’s advance product enrollment option.

The San Francisco Mint is closed in harmony with a stay-at-home order issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to help quell the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Mint’s contracted order fulfillment center in Memphis, Tennessee, had the sets in inventory when sales opened. Each set is being shipped with a free Reverse Proof 2020-W Jefferson 5-cent coin struck at the West Point Mint.

Production at the San Francisco Mint remained shut down as of April 21, whereas the West Point Mint resumed its production that day, after being shutdown April 15 to allow the facility to receive a deep cleaning under Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The West Point facility was previously closed March 28 and reopened April 1, after a non-production employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The 2020-S Silver Proof set is the last numismatic product the U.S. Mint listed with a specific release date on its sales schedule. The Mint hasn’t posted release dates for additional 2020 products.