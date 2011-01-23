Silver Proof set on sale Jan. 25

Collectors may begin ordering the 14-coin 2011-S Silver Proof set from the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Jan. 25.

The set will be more expensive than the 2010-S Silver Proof set. The rising price of silver has led the Mint to increase the price for the 2011-S Silver Proof set to $67.95, up from the 2010 price of $56.95.

The Proof set’s Roosevelt dime, five America the Beautiful quarter dollars and Kennedy half dollar are all struck in .900 fine silver.

The remaining coins in the Silver Proof set are composed of their standard compositions.

The 2011 America the Beautiful quarter dollars commemorate Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania, Glacier National Park in Montana, Olympic National Park in Washington, Vicksburg National Military Park in Mississippi and Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Oklahoma.

The set also includes the fifth set of coins in the manganese-brass clad Presidential $1 Coin Program, honoring Presidents Andrew Johnson, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes and James Garfield.

The set also contains one manganese-brass clad Native American $1 coin, one copper-nickel Jefferson 5-cent coin and one copper-plated zinc Lincoln cent.

All coins in the set bear the S Mint mark of the San Francisco Mint.

Orders will be accepted online at www.usmint.gov/catalog or by telephone at (800) 872-6468.

Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling (888) 321-6468.

A shipping and handling fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders. ¦