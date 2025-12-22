Silver Proof coins detailed in John Dannreuther book

Part One of "United States Proof Coins: Silver" spans 684 pages. Part Two covers 588 pages. Combined, the tome weighs nearly 15 pounds.

Numismatic researcher and author John W. Dannreuther’s extensive and in-depth 1,254-page, hardcover third volume of United States Proof Coins: Volume III, Silver is at the printer and can be ordered directly from the author.

The 8.5 inch by 11-inch Volume III reference is being printed in two parts — Part One spans 684 pages and Part Two covers 588 pages. Dannreuther estimates the combined parts weigh 15 pounds.

The volumes will be housed in a slipcase.

The tome spans all dates and varieties from silver 3-cent pieces (1851-1873) through silver dollars (1792-1922).

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Part One addresses silver 3-cent pieces through quarter dollars, while Part Two is dedicated to half dollars through dollars. Each page in both parts is illustrated in full color with large photographs of each date and close-up photos of every known variety. Significant examples with provenances are listed for every variety as well. Some dates have differences beyond their date placements, so these issues will have full illustrations of each’s variety’s attributes.

Each issue will appear with multiple pages offering mintages, known surviving examples, die varieties by JD attribution numbers, cross-reference attributions from other known references, obverse and reverse die characteristics, die states, significant examples and pedigrees, date placements, and rarity ratings

Dannreuther anticipates delivery of the books before Christmas.

Dannreuther is offering a discount of $50 from the $375 list price for preorders until the end of calendar year 2025.

There are several ways to pay the $325 pre-order price.

Payment by check can be made out to JRDC and mailed to 4804 Laurel Canyon Blvd. #805, North Hollywood, CA 91607. Be sure to include the address where you want your copy mailed by United States Postal Service or United Parcel Service, as their program selects the best shipping method. Payment can be made through Zelle to 901-230-5339 and email one’s mailing information to either jdrc@mindspring.com or drewdannreuther@gmail.com. For Venmo, PayPal, Credit/Debit Cards, go to orcararities.com.

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