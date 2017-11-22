Silver Proof American Eagles first 2018 Mint products

The American Eagle 2017 One Ounce Silver Proof Coin Bulk Pack offers 210 coins housed in capsules. It is intended for bulk purchasers only. The 2018 pack goes on sale Jan. 4.

The Proof 2018-W American Eagle silver dollar will be offered in three products in January. Shown is the 2017-W issue.

When the U.S. Mint launches sales for its initial 2018 numismatic products, three of the first four ordering options will contain Proof 2018-W American Eagle silver dollars.

The Proof 2018-W American Eagle silver dollar will go on sale as a single, individually packaged coin on Jan. 4 — the usual annual individual coin offering. Pricing information had not yet been announced as of Nov. 22. (The Proof 2016-W and 2017-W American Eagle silver dollars are currently available individually from the Mint for $53.95.)

Also on Jan. 4, the Mint will offer the Proof 2018-W American Eagle silver dollar in a product listed as the “American Eagle 2018 One Ounce Silver Proof Coin Bulk Pack.” While the U.S. Mint has not yet released details for the offering, it appears to continue a product line first offered in 2017 with the American Eagle 2017 One Ounce Silver Proof Coin Bulk Pack. Available to bulk purchasers only, that product comprises 210 Proof 2017-W American Eagle silver dollars for a price of $11,329.50. The 210 coins are individually packaged in capsules, but not housed in the boxes that accompany the individually sold coins. The bulk offer for 2017 also contained a certificate of authenticity for each coin. The bulk offer is aimed at dealers, who are likely to send most of the coins to third-party grading services for grading and slabbing.

The Proof 2018-W American Eagle silver dollar will also be included in the 2018 Congratulations set, a numismatic product option the U.S. Mint first introduced to collectors in 2012 as a gift-giving opportunity.

The Proof 2018-W American Eagle silver dollar is the only one in the specially packaged set. The Congratulations set will go on sale Jan. 11. Pricing was not yet available Nov. 22.

Bullion versions

Authorized purchasers of bullion products from the U.S. Mint have been notified they may begin placing orders for 2018 American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins and American Buffalo gold bullion coins on Jan. 8, with pricing set according to the London PM fix on Jan. 9, and pickup Jan. 11 for coins ordered.

As of Nov. 22, Coin World was unable to confirm with officials at the United States Mint whether the 2018 American Eagle and American Buffalo bullion coins are already in production.