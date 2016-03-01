US Coins

Proof 2016 silver quarters set sales start March 7

The United States Mint will begin sales at noon Eastern Time March 7 for the five-coin 2016-S America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof set.

The purchase price for each set is $31.95. The coins in the set bear the same designs as those for the 2016-P and 2016-D America the Beautiful quarter dollars issued for circulation and numismatic sets, except the composition is .900 fine silver instead of copper-nickel clad.

The set contains silver quarter dollars honoring the following national parks or historic sites:

