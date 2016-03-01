Proof 2016 silver quarters set sales start March 7

The graphics for the back of the packaging box had to be revised because the original packaging illustrated landscape from Cumberland Falls State Resort Park instead of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park.

Sales will open at noon Eastern Time March 7 for the five-coin 2016-S America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof set.

The purchase price for each set is $31.95. The coins in the set bear the same designs as those for the 2016-P and 2016-D America the Beautiful quarter dollars issued for circulation and numismatic sets, except the composition is .900 fine silver instead of copper-nickel clad.

The set contains silver quarter dollars honoring the following national parks or historic sites:

