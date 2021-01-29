Silver Proof 2021-W American Eagle on sale Feb. 11

Feb. 11 is now the new date the U.S. Mint to begin sales of the first of two Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollars.

The Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar is now scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint on Feb. 11, nearly five weeks later than originally scheduled.

The release was delayed from the original Jan. 7 posted date because of a conflict with production scheduling.

This first Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar is priced at $73 per coin, with a maximum production and release of 300,000 coins, with no household-order restrictions.

The coin is the last in the series featuring John Mercanti’s Heraldic Eagle reverse, introduced with the series in the fall of 1986. Later in 2021, the U.S. Mint plans to introduce the year’s second Proof American Eagle silver dollar, that one to bear a new reverse, depicting an American Eagle coming in for a landing.

The obverse will continue carrying sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Liberty, adapted from the Walking Liberty half dollar obverse, introduced in 1916.

The U.S. Mint is currently offering American Eagle silver bullion coins bearing the Weinman obverse and Mercanti reverse.

Sometime mid-2021, the U.S. Mint plans to switch to issuing the American Eagle silver bullion coins bearing the new reverse motif.

U.S. Mint officials have not announced if the bureau will issue both versions as Uncirculated finish 2021-W American Eagle silver dollars, nor any mintage limits or household-order limits that might apply.

