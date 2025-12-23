Silver presidential medal series continues in 2026

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential silver medal will be issued by the U.S. Mint during calendar year 2026.

The United States Mint has scheduled three more U.S. presidents for honor in 2026 with presidential medals struck in .999 fine silver.

The presidential medals are part of the bureau’s medallic catalog. Interested Mint customers may place advance orders for the medals through the Mint’s subscription option.

Specific release dates for the three medals are not yet announced. Pricing for the medals is set at $90 each.

The 1 troy ounce pure silver medals, 1.598 inches (40.5892 millimeters) in diameter, are struck with a Matte Finish and plain edge without a Mint mark at the San Francisco Mint.

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The first of them for 2026, the Woodrow Wilson medal, has obverse and reverse designs designed and engraved by Chief Mint Engraver George T. Morgan.

The obverse of the Wilson medal features a portrait facing left of the 28th president in a business suit. The portrait executed by Morgan was later used for the obverse of the 1920 Assay Commission medal.

The reverse illustrates an heraldic eagle with an olive branch in its left talon and oak branch in its right superimposed over the United States Capitol. Inscribed below is INAUGURATED / PRESIDENT OF THE / UNITED STATES / MAR. 4. 1913 / SECOND TERM / MAR.5.1917.

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