How a silver planchet becomes a Proof coin
- Published: Nov 12, 2015, 5 AM
Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes captured video of how silver planchets get a brighter finish during a 2013 trip to the West Point Mint.
How does a planchet become a Proof coin?
A Coin World archived video recently shared on our Facebook page shows you one step in the process.
During a 2013 trip to the West Point Mint, Senior Editor Paul Gilkes captured video of raw silver blanks for the 2013 American Eagle West Point Two-Coin Silver Set being spun with steel media and chemical solution in a Spaleck Finish machine to brighten the finish of the blanks, preparing them to be struck with a Proof surface.
Have a look.
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