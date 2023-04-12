Silver dollars set for Legend’s Regency Auction 58 sale

An MS-64+ CAC-approved 1795 Flowing Hair dollar carries a top estimate of $300,000 while an MS-67 1903-S Morgan dollar with a CAC “green bean” carries a top estimate of $110,000.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency Auction 58 is an official auction of the Central States Numismatic Society and is set for April 27 in Schaumburg, Illinois, in metropolitan Chicago.

With a top estimate of $300,000, a 1795 Flowing Hair, 3 Leaves dollar graded Mint State 64+ by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker carries the most ambitious expectations. It sold in May 2015 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Sotheby’s auction of the D. Brent Pogue Collection where it realized $258,500. Legend suspects that it will improve on that offering, citing Heritage’s Jan. 20, 2021, sale of another example also graded MS-64+ by PCGS with a green CAC sticker. Legend observed, “The market for top quality rare coins has greatly expanded in the two years since that coin sold.”

Stack’s Bowers’ entry said that the coin was acquired in London in the early 1970s, while Legend characterizes its early history as “Ex. ‘British Collection’; private transaction in London, England, in the early 1970s.” It would be acquired by Pogue in 2004.

The Bowers-Borckardt 27 die pair is one of the more common varieties of the date, but the offered coin is among the finest 1795 Flowing Hair dollars that have survived, representing the second year that the denomination was produced at the Philadelphia Mint.

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Legend describes the rich toning as follows: “Shades of dusky blue, antique silver, with hints of orange-gold patina are gently distributed over the high-quality surfaces,” recognizing “bold and brilliant underlying luster, both satiny and a touch reflective depending on the angle at which the light hits the surfaces.”

The strike is strong, with the eagle’s breast showing nearly full feathers.

As the Stack’s Bowers cataloger wrote in the 2015 offering, “The aesthetic appeal, incorporating every aspect from strike to color, luster to technical grade, is superlative.”

MS-67 1903-S silver dollar

Another stellar dollar is a CAC-approved 1903-S Morgan dollar that is one of just nine graded PCGS MS-67. A sole MS-67+ example once in the Louis E. Eliasberg Sr. Collection that was purchased directly from the San Francisco Mint is the finest-certified. The issue is a condition rarity in top grades, as most examples were stored in U.S. Mint vaults.

Legend notes “full, booming luster” that highlights the untoned, brilliant surfaces, with accents of semi-prooflike reflectivity in the fields.

The last time a PCGS MS-67 1903-S Morgan dollar sold at auction was in 2018, when Heritage offered one at its CSNS auctions for $72,000, but that example lacked a CAC sticker. Back in 2018, it was one of just five known in this grade, again bested only by the lone MS-67+.

Legend noted on the subject offering, “The eye appeal is off the charts stunning!” before concluding, “This coin should bring a world record shattering bid when the hammer falls.”

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