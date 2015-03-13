Silver dollar collectors sponsor ANA seminar scholarships

The following press release is from John Baumgart of the Society of Silver Dollar Collectors:

The SSDC is pleased to announce two full-tuition scholarships (each a $710 value) for attending the Collecting and Investing in Morgan Silver Dollars class, being taught at the ANA Summer Seminar, June 20 to 25, 2015, at the Colorado College in Colorado Springs, CO.

The course will be taught by John Baumgart, Michael Fey and Isaac Wallie, and covers date and mint collecting, grading, pricing, using various research materials that are available, varieties and a chance to just talk about Morgan dollars for a few days.

One SSDC Scholarship is offered to an adult member of the SSDC in good standing and one is available for any YN. The application form is available on VAMWorld (this link will take you there), and can also be requested from me by sending an email to ssdc@varslab.com. The winners are responsible for transportation, meals, and lodging costs. The scholarship can only be used for the Collecting and Investing in Morgan Silver Dollars course during the first week of the seminar. Further details of the scholarship are available in the application.



