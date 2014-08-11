More than 2K silver coins found within walls of abandoned house

About 60 pounds of silver coins dated between 1917 and 1964 were found in jars behind the walls of an abandoned St. Cloud, Fla., home that was demolished in April, according to an Orlando Sentinel report.



The Sentinel reports the more than 2,000 coins — 861 half dollars, 1,016 quarter dollars, 202 dimes and three 5-cent coins — were found while a St. Cloud crew was tearing down the home, which had been abandoned after more than $500,000 worth of local code violations had been racked up by the most recent owner.



Rumors about the hoard began surfacing in recent months, according to the Sentinel, but the find wasn’t confirmed by local officials until last week.



The coins had been quietly kept at the police department’s evidence room while the city waited for any possible owners to surface.



