Silver Civil War marksmanship badge in Americana sale

Civil War marksman silver medal was awarded to a member of the Union Army's 11th New York Infantry Regiment, also known as Ellsworth's Fire Zouaves

A silver marksmanship badge awarded to N.B. Irwin, a member of the Union Army’s 11th New York Infantry Regiment known as “Ellsworth’s Fire Zouaves,” during the Civil War crosses the auction block Feb. 5 in New York.

The badge, in Extremely Fine without hanger, is one of 2,756 lots to be offered Feb. 5 and 6 by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in their February 2015 Americana Auction. Additional lots are being offered Feb. 10 by Internet only.

The public auctions sessions are in Stack’s Bowers’ galleries at 110 W. 57th St. in New York City.

Irwin’s third place marksmanship award was presented by Capt. E.F. Brand of the U.S. Light Infantry for Irwin’s skill at a June 25, 1863, contest at Forest Bay.

An unusual feature of the obverse design is the gold-inlaid lion's head, in the center of the large star that dominates the design. The reverse bears the recipient's engraved name and presentation information.

Although the marksmanship contest was held while the Civil War was still on, it came after the 11th Regiment had mustered out, which took place June 2, 1862.

Col. Elmer Ellsworth initially commanded the 11th New York Infantry Regiment that he mustered in May 7, 1861, soon after President Abraham Lincoln’s call to arms.

The regiment became known as “Ellsworth’s Fire Zouaves.” The unit was formed from volunteer New York City firemen, and Ellsworth, a student of military history, admired the Zouaves, Algerian troops fighting with the French Army in North Africa. He used their training methods with his cadets and designed a uniform with baggy trousers in the Zouave style, according to the SmithsonianMagazine.com.

Ellsworth, an attorney before the war’s outbreak, was shot dead May 24, 1861, by the owner of the Marshall House hotel in Alexandria, Va., after Ellsworth removed a Confederate flag from the front of the hotel.

One of Ellsworth’s men, Cpl. Francis E. Brownell, avenged the officer’s death by shooting the hotel owner, an action for which Brownell was awarded the Medal of Honor on Jan. 26, 1877.

For more information on the badge, visit the auction lot description here.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Mint reveals details of 2016 gold coins to mark 1916 silver issues

Commission of Fine Arts recommends designs for 2015 High Relief gold coin

Tommy Thompson, man who discovered SS Central America shipwreck, arrested in Florida

2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins being struck only at West Point Mint currently

Found: Largest Anglo-Saxon coin hoard in 175 years discovered in United Kingdom

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!